Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.12

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.12 and traded as low as $6.90. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 176,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

