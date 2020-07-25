NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $39,543.40 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $39,543.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetGear alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, Heidi Cormack sold 1,460 shares of NetGear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $38,514.80.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of NetGear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $53,566.38.

NTGR stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $899.37 million, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetGear by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NetGear by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NetGear by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetGear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.