New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Masimo worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.12. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.