New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 183 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,433,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after buying an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.