New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 193 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 324,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

