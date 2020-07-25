New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,042 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Western Digital worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.85 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

