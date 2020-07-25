New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,859 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $17,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

