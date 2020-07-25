New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $26,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

AVB stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.