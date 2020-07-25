New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,303 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,956,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.