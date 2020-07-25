New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

