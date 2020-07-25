New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of NVR worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,810.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,313.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,321.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

