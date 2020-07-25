New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $11,391,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $203.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $359.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

