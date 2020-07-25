New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.