New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.10 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.