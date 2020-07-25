New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $18,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,518,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,928,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,541,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,484,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

PEAK stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

