New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Hologic worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

