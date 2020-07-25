New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.08 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of CarMax worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 51.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $206,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at $483,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.