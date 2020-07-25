New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.93 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $503,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARE stock opened at $168.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

