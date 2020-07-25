New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,020,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

