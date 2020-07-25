New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.36 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

