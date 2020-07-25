New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

