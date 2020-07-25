New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $386.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.17.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

