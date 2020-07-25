New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of NortonLifeLock worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,757,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 213.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 824,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

