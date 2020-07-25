New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ventas worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

