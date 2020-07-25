New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,550 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.00 and its 200 day moving average is $274.12. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

