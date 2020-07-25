New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,726 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.