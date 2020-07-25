New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,565 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $21,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

