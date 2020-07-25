New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 773,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,041,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $24.75 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.