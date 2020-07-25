New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $414.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.48 and its 200-day moving average is $372.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

