New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,151 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,687,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 351,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,721,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $269.98 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.86.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,384.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

