New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,403 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 217,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,901,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,172,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 7,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,192 shares of company stock worth $4,856,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $230.43 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.47 and its 200 day moving average is $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.