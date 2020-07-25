New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,526 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $22,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.