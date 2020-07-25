New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,298 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 104,912 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Stephens increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

SYF stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

