New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 238 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $76.03 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

