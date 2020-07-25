New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,834 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Amcor worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 27.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

