New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,392 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

