New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 582 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $23,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE:MAA opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.