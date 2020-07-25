New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $25.82 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,816,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.78. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

