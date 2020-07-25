New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of E*TRADE Financial worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4,166.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 228,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.