Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $122.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

NKE stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

