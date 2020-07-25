Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

NIO opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.39. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

