North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.93

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.11. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 15,853 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,332.17% and a net margin of 87.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.37% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

