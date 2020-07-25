Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 86,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $312.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.36. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.