Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 83,041 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter.

In other Novation Companies news, Director Howard Amster sold 1,984,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $39,698.02. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

