Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 788,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $60.62 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

