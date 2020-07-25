Nwam LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40.

