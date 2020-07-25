Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 2,575 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

