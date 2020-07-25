Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,514,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $115,208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 687,213 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of KL opened at $48.27 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.