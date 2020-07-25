Nwam LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

