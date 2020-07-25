Nwam LLC Invests $209,000 in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

ADVM stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $500,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,572 shares of company stock worth $2,528,225 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

